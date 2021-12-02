SUNBURY — The Sunbury Municipal Authority will receive $1 million in state grant funds thanks to two Valley lawmakers.
According to state Sen. John Gordner and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, the funds are to be used to upgrade the facility at the Sunbury Transfer Station and allow increased daily operation levels.
Currently, the facility can take in a daily average of 80,000 pounds, with a maximum daily intake of 100,000 pounds, according to city officials.
A recent permit change by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection now allows the transfer station to increase its daily average to 300,000 pounds, with certain site upgrades.
“I was pleased to partner with Representative Culver to advocate for these important funds,” Gordner said in a press release. “Expanding the operations of this vital facility will greatly benefit the entire region.”
Infrastructure upgrades include expansion of the existing tipping floor, replacement and expansion of the roof, addition of walls and fencing and installation of new, low-profile scales.
That is much needed, according to city officials. Councilman Jim Eister thanked Gordner and Culver for their dedication to Sunbury.
“We all thank them very much for continuing to look out for the city,” Eister said. “We are lucky to have to them.”
Culver said she believed in the expansion.
“This is a great project for the health and safety for the people and businesses of the Sunbury area,” Culver said. “Once completed, local waste collectors will not be turned away from dumping at the facility, allowing them to avoid a much longer trip to empty their vehicles.”