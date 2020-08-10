SUNBURY — Sunbury is currently on pace to meet its $4.5 million budget despite COVID-19, according to Treasurer Kevin Troup.
It is contingent on the city continuing to watch its spending, Troup told city council during a Zoom meeting Monday night.
"We are actually in pretty good shape," Troup said. "We just need to continue to watch what we are doing."
City Administrator Jody Ocker also told council members that Northumberland County officials received $8,203,928 in COVID-19 relief money from the federal government and that the city was asked to provide a list of what funds they needed.
Ocker showed council that the city lost $41,882 so far during the pandemic with $37,329 of the money being from paid leave employees.
Troup said the number was not bad and that Sunbury itself didn't feel the brunt of the pandemic as much as business owners, employees and other parts of the country.
Council met for the first time on the 2021 budget Monday night. Councilman Chris Reis asked Troup to provide him with previous years numbers in an attempt to try and predict where the city can save money based on the data.
The council meeting went for nearly two hours while the city also discussed the possibility of canceling several fall events, including the Halloween parade.
Council members wanted to wait until September to make a decision on canceling the parade and allowing people to visit the popular Santa House, which is located near City Hall on Market Street during the holiday season.
Council also approved the hiring of code officer Samantha Mummey as the new part-time food inspector in the city. Council accepted the resignation of former food inspector Mary Sue Smith.
Council also approved to remove Sunbury police officer Trey Kurtz off of the mandatory 1-year probation period and retain his services.
Chief Brad Hare said Kurtz completed the year with no issues and welcomed him to the force.
The next council meeting will be held by Zoom on Aug. 24 at 6:15 p.m.