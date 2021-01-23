SUNBURY — City Treasurer Kevin Troup will seek a third four-year term.
Troup, 60, a lifelong resident of Sunbury who served as a city councilman for 14 years before being elected as treasurer in 2014, said he loves the city and wouldn't want to work anywhere else.
"We are doing so many great things here in Sunbury," he said. "I am honored I get to be a part of that and keep an eye on our financial situation at all times."
Troup said the city was able to watch its spending and did not have to raise taxes because each department communicates with the treasurer's office all the time.
"Everyone is working together, and we are moving the city in a positive direction," he said. "Each department keeps in contact with me and we all know where we stand financially at all times."
Troup said because of the practice of watching spending the city was able to not have to borrow any money in order in 2020 in order to make it through the first few months of 2021 while waiting for tax money to come in.
"We kept a watchful eye and we are now seeing the rewards of that," he said.
Troup also pledged to keep taxes low and watch each department's spending habits.
"This office will continue to work with council and the mayor in order to better the city for its residents," he said.
Councilman Rick Reichner said he supports Troup.
"Kevin (Troup) stays on top of the spending and each department," he said. "He is doing a great job for the residents."
Troup is a former supervisor at the closed Knight-Celotex plant in Sunbury and has coached baseball, basketball and flag football for Shikellamy School District. He is also a member of the Americus Hose Company.