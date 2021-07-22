SUNBURY — Sunbury Treasurer Kevin Troup warned city council to watch spending the rest of the year after $289,000 of its $4.4 million budget was spent in July.
“We had a big spending month and we can’t be doing this every month,” Troup said.”So I just wanted to send a warning to the rest of council and let them know to start watching and being careful, that's all."
The city is operating on a $4.4 million budget for 2021. No tax increase was implemented this year. The $289,000 spent in July did not include the near $160,000 a month in employee salaries.
Councilman Chris Reis said he was surprised by the email.
“I do not feel we are in bad shape at all,” he said. “There was extra spending in this month because of one-time payments, including insurances, a new mower, and some funds paid for the police department building.”
Reis said he has called for a meeting to discuss the "warning" and he has requested detailed lists of spending and every account the city owns.
Reis said the meeting will be held on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m., a time that Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said Thursday does not work for him.
Karlovich said he wants to attend since he is in charge of the police department — which accounts for nearly half of the budget — but he will be out of the area.
“It’s not at a time when people can attend,” Karlovich said.
Reis agreed.
“I wanted to do this during the next council meeting or before it but it doesn’t look like others wanted to and they wanted a separate meeting,” he said. “I don’t disagree with the mayor about the time but this looks like the time everyone is available to meet.”
The next City Council meeting is on July 26 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall.
Karlovich said he also didn’t receive adequate information from Troup making the claim funding was getting low.
“I would need to see more,” he said. “This isn't the first time a meeting has been scheduled outside of the mayor's availability and normal dates and times the public is used to. When the mayor’s department is responsible for half the expenditures for the city. It’s bad business to be discussing the budget without the person responsible for half of it."
Karlovich said he understands that there is no perfect time for everyone to meet.
"It's been brought to my attention numerous times that some members of this board don't like when meetings go longer than an hour and when meetings are scheduled in the afternoon or evenings," he said. "But I feel when a person runs for public office they need to know that there are times when we must be dedicated to our constituents and spend whatever time it takes in order to assure we are properly looking out for their best interests and spending their money wisely."