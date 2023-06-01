SUNBURY — There will be a free picnic style lunch at the Sunbury VFW Post 1532 on Shikellamy Avenue, Saturday.
Coal Township Commissioner Craig Fetterman is sponsoring the event and said he hopes to see a large crowd visit the VFW to eat a picnic style lunch.
Fetterman said he will be cooking hot dogs and hamburgers and there will be potato chips, water, soda and baked goods for people to enjoy.
Fetterman, who is also running for Northumberland County commissioner, said he is providing the food to the public as a thank you for getting through the campaign season.
The event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.