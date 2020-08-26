SUNBURY — Alexa Schmidt jump-started her second annual holiday donation drive this month in order to make this coming Christmas event bigger than last year's collection.
The 21-year-old organizer from Sunbury said she is looking for donations of gently used toys and gifts for more than 200 families as well as volunteers to help wrap and deliver the gifts in December. The idea was inspired when she wanted to donate used gifts to the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots, but those organizations only accept new items, she said.
"My family, in particular, tries to have the kids pass toys on before Christmas," said Schmidt. "We want to make sure the toys aren't being discarded and tossed away when there are kids out there who could use them."
Last year, 215 families from the Valley received gifts from her drive. Schmidt said she was overwhelmed with the number of donations; it filled up her entire basement.
This year, Schmidt is seeking the assistance of local business or property owners who might be willing to donate space for them to store the items, wrap the gifts and act as a base of operations for volunteers to pick the items up, she said.
At least 18 volunteers donated their time last year, including family and friends. She hopes to have even more this year, she said.
Schmidt said there are no requirements or qualifications to be considered a recipient of the gifts. It's open on a first-come, first-serve basis, she said.
There is no age range, but they did run short on gifts for older children and teenagers last year. She requests that no broken toys be donated, she said.
Sunbury resident Gladys Girgon, Schmidt's mother in law, helped wrap and deliver gifts last year.
The most rewarding part was the "appreciation of the parents," she said. "People don't realize there are so many people who can't afford things for their children or their grandchildren. Especially now with COVID. There are a lot of people out of work."
Girgon said she is hoping that the drive can help focus on teenagers who are often forgotten during these events.
"Everybody deserves a Christmas, I don't care who you are," she said.
The gifts will be wrapped from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11 and then delivered over the week of Dec. 11.
To volunteer, donate or find out more information, Schmidt said she can be reached by emailing schmidta2017@gmail.com or by texting or calling at 570-492-5142.