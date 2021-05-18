SUNBURY — Workers from the city of Sunbury cleaned up the fencing around the former Knight-Celotex site on Monday morning.
The clean-up was conducted by the city based on an intergovernmental agreement that allows the city to use the property for its brush pile area. Northumberland County owns the 22-acre site.
“Workers from the departments of Parks/Recreation and Public Works went up there and we took the netting down around the fence,” said Councilman Jim Eister. “It made a big improvement there.”
In March, the county agreed to let the city use the property for its new brush pile site near John and Edison Streets. Part of the agreement calls for the city to keep the property presentable, said Eister.
The work took approximately 90 minutes, he said.
Sunbury resident Victoria Rosancrans originally brought the idea up to the commissioners and had planned to take some volunteers there to clean it up. However, city workers went up early on Monday and finished it before anyone else could arrive.
“It looks so different up there now,” said Rosancrans. “When people drove into the city this was what they were looking at: black tarps flopped over a chain-link fence. It didn’t look good.”
After a fire heavily damaged the county prison on North Second Street in January 2015, a previous board of county commissioners purchased the former Knight-Celotex property for $2 million from a subsidiary of Watsontown-based Moran Industries. They intended to develop it with the city into a new prison. That plan was abandoned in 2016, but the county still owns the property.
The county, in 2018, worked with Philadelphia-based Martin Architectural Group PC, using input from Sunbury Revitalization Inc. (SRI) and Sunbury Redevelopment Authority (RDA), to develop a final conceptual plan for the 22-acre site. No potential buyers ever worked out.
The brush pile is open on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. until noon to residents who want to dump brush.
“It works out fine for us,” said Eister.
Commissioner Kymberley Best said the county is working on a potential plan for the property but the details need to be worked out before it can be announced.
She thanked the city employees for the work they did on Monday.