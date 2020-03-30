SUNBURY — Sunbury City Administrator Jody Ocker is trying to figure out a way to continue to move the city forward and conduct council meetings online.
"I am not sure what that answer is just yet," she said. "We understand that the state will start to allow municipal meetings to be allowed to be held remotely."
Ocker said she believes the April 13 council meeting will take place by video on the city website or city's Facebook page.
"We are trying to see how the public will be able to make comments during the public portion of the meetings," Ocker said. "We are still working it all out."
Councilman Josh Brosious said he wants the public safe and business to keep moving forward.
"I like personal interactions with the public at meetings," he said. "But for the time being, we will need to do things virtually. If anyone is in need of help to participate in the city meetings virtually they can call City Hall and ask for help."
Councilman Chris Reis said he is also in favor of holding meetings but wants to make sure the public has say.
"We are working this out and hopefully there is a way we can use for the time being," he said. "We want to continue to move forward with city business."