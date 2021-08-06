Partly cloudy. High 89F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 6, 2021 @ 9:05 am
MIFFLINBURG — Sunday's scheduled concert by Larry Ford at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene is canceled.
Ford, a Grammy-winning and Gaither Homecoming Artist, was scheduled to perform Sunday at Mifflinburg Park Gazebo, 131 N. Fifth St.
