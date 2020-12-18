SUNBURY — A total of 125 students at the Shikellamy Middle School are quarantined after three staff members and three students tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the middle school will learn remotely until Jan. 4.
No other district building is closed and will be open for in-person instruction on Monday.
"We are going remote at the middle school to manage the cases," Bendle said.
Chief Shikellamy Elementary also had a report of a staff member testing positive Friday, but it is the only case at the building, Bendle said.
Bendle said the district already deep cleaned every building in the district.
"We are asking parents that if their child has any symptoms to keep them home and we all know everyone is doing the best they can with this situation," Bendle said.
"We are continuing to get guidance from the Department of Health on these cases and we are following the state's guidelines."