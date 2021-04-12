SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove School District Superintendent Frank Jankowski praised the efforts of staff members and students during Monday night's school board meeting.
Data cited by Jankowski showed that of the 750 individuals in the district who were contract traced for COVID during this school year, from August 2020 to March 3, 2021, less than 1 percent of those people have tested positive for the virus.
"And that is a staggeringly positive statistic," he said.
"I bring that up for a specific purpose," Jankowski continued. "That does not happen unless the school board is unified, the administrative team works together and utilizes our resources appropriately, and the staff, including teachers and service workers work together to provide a safe education for students."
Jankowski also praised the families in the community for doing a wonderful job all year of making sure that they keep their kids home when they are not feeling well, and supporting the district when tough calls have to be made.
"This is a success story that is extremely unique throughout this state and nation," he said. "That is not an overstatement. If you open your eyes there are blessings all around us."
Jankowski also noted that Pennsylvania school districts can now reset their cases over a weekend as opposed to closing for a certain time to comply with Department of Health guidelines.
"We also have a goal to approach traditional normal," Jankowski said.
He noted that the district expects to have in-person graduation at the football stadium, "where people can be socially distant and still enjoy the experience of seeing their child graduate."
Regional community college
Lenaire Ahlum and John Shipman, representing the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project gave a 10-minute presentation of the benefits of having a regional community college targeted to people who would learn skills, get degrees and stay in the region.
They asked the board to author a letter of support for the idea of a local community college and send it to Snyder County Commissioners.
Dennis Wolfe, board president, suggested it was something that the board could do. He said he supported the idea of a local college, as did the other board members.
The community college would have to be partially funded by the four counties it served, so Ahlum and Shipman have been going to meetings seeking support. Ultimately though, they will need the financial support of Union, Northumberland, Montour, and Snyder County commissioners.