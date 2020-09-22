MANDATA — The Line Mountain middle school student who tested positive for COVID-19 and the other students who were quarantined will return to classes Wednesday.
During a public meeting via Zoom on Tuesday night, Superintendent Dave Campbell said the quarantine officially impacted 12 middle school students and they have approval from the state Department of Health to return to school Wednesday. The student was last in school on Sept. 8 and the school remained open after the district notified parents on Sept. 16.
"In these challenging and unprecedented times, it is reassuring to see our students on a daily basis diligently adhering to the safety plans," said Campbell.
Campbell thanked the state DOH and its detailed guidance throughout the first reported case in Line Mountain. The student was cleared to return Monday, but the district elected to have that student return Wednesday to keep the returning plan uniform.
The district continues to encourage our whole school community to be proactive in protecting our community. Proactive practices such as; wearing a face-covering, and isolating/removing anyone with symptoms, are best practices in curving the spread of COVID-19. Parents and/or guardians are encouraged to follow the daily symptom monitor checklist that was mailed to all households and can be found on the district website at www.linemountain.com, Campbell said.
Campbell also reported that 115 out of 1,046 students — or 11 percent of the student population in kindergarten through 12th grade — are enrolled in online learning. Currently 37 of 351 (10.5 percent) elementary, 41 of 318 (12.8 percent) middle students and 37 of 377 (9.8 percent) high school students are learning online.
Campbell and High School Principal Jeff Roadcap praised the students, faculty and staff for their dilliegence and focus in the first 21 days of class.
The students have "performed miraculously and teachers are performing to the best of their ability," Campbell added. "Online and packet learning does make for some trying times."
Roadcap said he is "really impressed with the students and how they're responding."
"The parents we've been working with has been very cooperative," he said. "I'm very pleased with the student body."
In other business, the school board approved to $13,879.80 to retro-fit 15 water coolers in the elementary, middle and high school buildings to be made into touchless water coolers through Frank's Electrical Company, of Leck Kill.
The school board also accepted a $500 donation from Woodmen Life Chapter 229, of Trevorton, to use toward COVID-19 supplies.