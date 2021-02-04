DANVILLE — A new Danville Area School District superintendent and a new school board president, both appointed in 2020, are still dealing with the ramifications and challenges of a once-in-a century pandemic, while at the same time planning for the inevitable post-pandemic return to normalcy.
"The coronavirus pandemic has caused school administrators, teachers and staff to step out of the known educational strategies and to innovate and create new models of instruction and student support using technology and live streaming," said Superintendent Ricki Boyle on Wednesday.
Throughout the entire process, "Danville administrators focused on where we wanted to go and as we hopefully move toward a post-pandemic world we will continue to focus on what is best for students incorporating what we have learned," she said.
Board President Chris Huron also addressed the direction of the district as it emerges from the pandemic. "We need a long-term plan that includes the curriculum, and includes the comprehensive plan that will align us to the changes that we know are coming near term — or could come long term. We need to be flexible. And to be proactive with what we see coming."
Huron believes in taking a holistic approach to student education.
"We want success," he said. "But that doesn't necessarily mean every kid is right for college. Success is creating productive individuals, whether someone goes into the trades, or into a family business, or college. We want students to be successful no matter where they go after they leave school here. We want to help kids become responsible citizens in our community. Let's make them better people."
Meanwhile, the state of the school district is good, said Boyle and Huron.
Academics: now and moving forward
On hybrid, remote learning, Boyle said, "I think our hybrid programs are going rather well. Our teachers are well trained. They have all the right equipment. Every student has a chromebook, K-12. We are finding success.
"Our school district did a phenomenal job getting ready for this reality, building the infrastructure, getting camera systems, but it's not the same as being in a classroom," Huron continued. "None of us want this, but it is part of the hand that we've been dealt."
There is always room for improvement, however, when it comes to using technology, Boyle explained.
"We assess the effectiveness of our online programs on a regular basis," she said. "We get feedback from our teachers. We have someone on staff who does all of our instructional technology and professional development. Every single classroom is visited to see what the needs are. We are constantly upgrading programs, making revisions.
"It's a constant improvement process," Boyle said. "Our tech team is amazing and they keep assessing how things are going. There is constant professional development as well.
"Is remote virtual learning ideal?" she said. "No. Nothing is better than students having at least some time, face-to-face. But what we have done is working."
It's been the best option we have under the circumstances, Huron said, agreeing with Boyle. "One of our biggest challenges will be to do an assessment after we make it through this COVID to see where our gaps are. We should have our kids in school. There is an inherent value to that. It is healthy. Beyond just academics, being in a classroom and dealing with everything that goes on at a day in school ... it's all growth for an individual. Building a relationship with a teacher. Making friends and experiencing different perspectives. That can't be done as effectively behind a computer screen."
One of biggest challenges the district will eventually face, Huron said, is "what are going to be the gaps that this pandemic has put on us as a community, as a school district, and as individuals? We don't know. How many sixth graders didn't get the full value of their sixth grade education? How many fourth graders are not ready for fifth grade, just because of the dynamics imposed by the pandemic?"
Enrollment in the district is "pretty steady," Boyle noted. "But when you factor out those who are being home schooled, in cyber programs outside the district, it looks like we don't have as many students."
The district has established its own, in-house cyber school. "We captured a lot of students in that particular platform," she said.
There are 133 students enrolled in the Ironmen Cyber Academy.
There are about 70 students in the outside cyber academy, Boyle said. "We have to pay for them."
Feasibility study underway
Boyle said the district's feasibility study, currently underway, is meant to "get a handle on where we are right now as far as our buildings are concerned."
The study is needed to help the district make long-range infrastructure plans, Boyle said.
"Our buildings look alright, but as far as heating systems, the roofs, those kind of things, they are years old," she said. "They will cost a lot of money to repair. Do we do renovations? Do we do a new building? Those are questions to which we want the best answers. We don't want to guess. We want to have good solid information."
At the moment, the district is fact finding and looking at some of its aging assets.
"We're taking a long hard view of what might happen in the future," Huron said. "That's not to say we have unlimited money. The driver here is to be realistic about where we are right now, what our vision is for the next three to five years, and 10-plus years. We want to create data. What will this school district look like in the future?"
Biggest needs
The district's biggest need is to look at all children, and what their education should look at, Boyle said.
Danville is well known for its advanced placement, for its honor courses and an extremely rigorous curriculum, she explained. "That doesn't meet the needs of all students. It's great and I don't want to see that go away. But in the meantime I want to also help students who are more interested in getting a job after they leave school. Or might want to go to trade school. I want kids to be able to find out what their interest is while they are in our high school. And even middle school."
The district wants to have career pathways that will address a variety of things, all levels of learning and not just the highest academic focus.
"We do take a holistic approach and that is in our comprehensive plan," said Huron.
Making sure every student has a chance to be the best he or she can be is why Huron stepped forward to volunteer in the first place.
"When I first ran for the board, people would ask me, 'why do you want to serve on the school board,'" he said, "and my answer has always been to give back to the community where I live and where my own kids have been educated."
For Boyle, who was acting superintendent before accepting the job as superintendent, her decision was based on learning about the community, "and knowing there was a very unique group of teachers here. I believed that I could be the person who moved the district to take the next step. There was no long-range plan written when I came into the district. That was a concern of mine.
"I've been told I am a visionary leader and I felt I could help create a good foundation and a direction, so the district could help build a more solid future for Danville," she said.