SUNBURY — As the Shikellamy School District ends its first few days of school, minor issues with traffic at parent pickup lines and busing have been a concern but district officials said they are ironing out the details.
District Superintendent Jason Bendle said he was made aware of various issues at Chief Elementary School, in Upper Augusta, and went to the school Thursday to check out the situation and see what could be done.
“We ironed out some small things that were causing delays,” he said. “As with any new school year, there are some things that need to be corrected.”
Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams said he was also made aware of the issues and will be monitoring all schools.
“I will be looking at ways to improve anything that needs to be done,” he said. “There is nothing more important than the safety of the students, parents and general public and that must be at the forefront at all times.”
Bendle said the district had a good first week of school and is looking forward to rest of the year.
“We are off to a great start and we all plan on keeping it that way,” he said. “Our staff and administration are all doing a fantastic job and we are proud of them all.”