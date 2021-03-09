SELINSGROVE — Beginning today, students entering their respective school buildings will no longer have their temperature taken, as part of a change in the district's health safety plan.
The change was approved unanimously at Monday night's school board meeting, after Superintendent Frank Jankowski explained that "the data we have so far on this topic is quite positive and it points to our families and our staff being quite dilligent about making sure students are symptom-free before they come to school."
Data points to a very small number of students, out of more than 200,000 temperature checks, having to go to the school nurse because of elevated temperatures. "Again, this means that when students don't feel well, their families are keeping them home."
Jankowski said that the district, with full in-person learning, was notable statewide. He cited data that showed about 20 percent of statewide school districts were offering full in-person learning.
"We do offer the option of someone doing remote learning if they feel uncomfortable in person," he added.
The district is considering allowing in-person prom and graduation events.
Jankowski said the school can start to definitively plan for those events, and then also "at the lower levels of the district, looking at how we can have cultural items, such as field trips and other field days to occur as safely as possible so students balance that positive experience that is desireable, but also still adhere to those safety measures while they are in school.
"We will certainly take things into account, like for field trips, we'll use additional transportation. More than we would use in a normal year," he said. "But we have a goal to mimic the authentic experiences this spring as much as possible."
Jankowski lauded the other school districts in the region where in-person learning has returned full time, "which can serve as an example that when communities come together they can accomplish great things. Especially during this pandemic," he said.
Also in his superintendent report, Jankowski said that vaccinations for educators and school district employees in general would occur this weekend, Friday to Monday, using the state-distributed Johnson and Johnson vaccination. Coordination of the weekend vaccination effort is via the CSIU.
District Business Manager Jeffrey Hummel then gave the board an update on the 2021-2022 school year budget timeline.
"We'll have an initial draft of a preliminary budget to present to the finance committee by the end of this month, or the beginning of April," Hummel said.
That will be the first step in the process, he said. "The board will need to vote on a proposed final budget in May and a final budget by June 30."