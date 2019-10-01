SUNBURY — A Shikellamy high school student remains absent from school after Superintendent Jason Bendle said the investigation into threats made to other students continues.
Bendle released a statement to district parents Monday night informing them that an incident took place after school and the district took quick action.
"The student remains out of school while the Shikellamy Police Department continues its investigation," Bendle said Tuesday.
Bendle said he could not get into the details of the situation but that the district police department is handling the investigation.
