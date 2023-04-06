LEWISBURG — A panel of Superior Court judges this week affirmed the 2021 conviction of a New Columbia woman accused of intentionally starving a young girl placed into her guardianship and forcing her to sleep for weeks, at times with little clothing, on a hardwood floor.
Melissa Lin Keister, 41, of New Columbia, challenged her conviction on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child to the Superior Court, which was denied by the three-judge panel.
"We conclude that there was sufficient evidence to establish that (Keister) engaged in a course of conduct in which she knowingly violated her duty of care," the judges wrote in Tuesday's ruling.
State police arrested Keister in 2019 on accusations she intentionally starved a then-9-year-old girl in her guardianship and also forced the child to sleep nearly nude on a hardwood bedroom floor with no blankets and under constant video surveillance. According to trial testimony, from 2013 until April 2018 Keister would punish the child by withholding food and making her sleep in a 3-by-4-foot area on her bedroom floor, often without a mattress, pajamas or a blanket.
A 12-member jury found Keister guilty in September 2021. The verdict came after 5 1/2 hours of deliberation and concluded a three-day trial in Union County Court.
In her appeal, Keister said "she did not knowingly place the child at risk, and that she made a mistake in failing to provide proper care," the ruling notes. Keister's appeal says health care "workers were present to monitor (the child's) well-being, safety, and eating habits, and that those health care workers allowed (Keister's) allegedly dangerous conduct to continue."
Keister was sentenced in December 2021, receiving a three-year sentence of restrictive probation including a four-month term of house arrest with electronic monitoring.