DANVILLE — Newcomer Glen Cromley appears to have won a supervisor seat in Mahoning Township.
He and Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn collected the most votes in poll voting on Tuesday and in mail-in ballots, which were counted Thursday. Incumbent Supervisor Molly Shultz came in third in the race for two six-year supervisor seats. Cromley received 596 votes, Lynn 541 and Shultz 502 according to the unofficial count.
In Valley Township, longtime Supervisor Mike Kull won by nearly 200 votes over former school board member Dawn Koons Gill, 388 votes to Gill’s 197, after election day and mail-in ballots were processed Thursday.
Votes will be made official today.