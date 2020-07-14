DANVILLE — Mahoning Township Supervisor John Whelan and a township resident suggested on Monday that the supervisors hold off on remodeling the police department for now because of the uncertain economic times related to the COVID-19 shutdown.
Whelan and resident Glen Cromley questioned the supervisors' plan to approve paying Larson Design Group $17,300 to create drawings for the third and final phase of the police department remodeling.
Whelan cited the economic effects of the COVID "lockdown," and its loss of earned income tax, the as-yet-unknown final cost of the Bald Top Road reconstruction project and the township fire company losing at least $25,000 in income from its social club during the three months of the shutdown.
"I suggest we table (the vote) till we have a better handle on expenses," the supervisor said.
He said he was in agreement with parts of the project that would improve security in the department.
Whelan said, though, if they go full bore into the $17,300 study, they might find they cannot afford to proceed.
Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said the money for the study comes out of $50,000 already allocated for the project.
"If we wait till next year, the drawings will (cost) more," Lynn said. "Once they’re done, they’re done."
Vice-Chairman Larry Robertson agreed.
"I think we have to have the drawings to get the approvals," he said. "Once in hand, we can decide what to do."
Supervisor Molly Shultz agreed.
Zoning Office Dean VonBlohn said that once the building plans are approved, the township will have a year before it would have to build. He said any work, even driving in one nail, would buy another year.
Cromley, participating in the supervisors' meeting by phone, said, "I think it's unwise to spend this much money at this time. This is the third or fourth remodel of this building."
He asked if there were imminent safety concerns and wanted the supervisors to justify spending the money.
Supervisor T.S. Scott replied that he has explained "in countless meetings" the security measures required in the third and final phase of the project.
He said right now the police evidence room is right off of their break room.
Police Chief Fred Dyroff said police now can bring in prisoners through the rear door, and security cameras are installed there. He using that entrance is safer than bringing prisoners in through the front door. He said other law enforcement use the rear entrance and use the fingerprinting equipment.
He said suspects now have to be brought to the public restroom in the hall because they cannot be brought through the police lockerrooms.
"Every time you want to bring somebody through the office, bad things could happen," Dyroff said.
Cromley said he agreed with the work needed for security reasons, but it should be done piecemeal.
The supervisors voted 4-1, with Whelan opposed, to approve the design work.
Dumpster Day still on
Robertson suggested the supervisors postpone Dumpster Day, scheduled for July 25, to September because of concerns about COVID-19.
Whelan said it was already approved and advertised for July 25 and was being held at the Danville soccer field's parking lot for social distancing. He said the lots would not be available in September. He also argued that while COVID has expanded in some areas, it has not in Montour County.
Lynn said that if one street department crew member comes in contact with someone with COVID, the whole department would be shut down for two weeks.
The supervisors then voted to require anyone dropping off or working at Dumpster Day to wear a mask.