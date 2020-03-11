LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township Supervisors voted Monday to award contracts for the design and management of a park project on Fairground Road as well as traffic signal and speed enforcement projects along Route 15 and Route 45.
YSM Landscape Architects, York, is contracted to complete final designs, prepare construction documents and oversee project inspection. The contract value is not to exceed $68,700. The firm previously had been contracted to develop a master site plan for the public park next to the municipal building.
The township received $225,000 in state grants and budgeted $250,000 to matching funds. Construction isn’t expected until 2021.
Herr Signal and Lighting Inc., Grantville, was awarded separate contracts. One contract is to replace the traffic signal at Route 15 and Moore Avenue, the main entrance to Bucknell University. In partnership with Union Township, the signal on Route 15 at Winfield will be upgraded. East Buffalo Township received $372,179 and must match $93,044.75.
Herr also is contracted to replace reduced speed zone signals on Route 45 near Linntown Intermediate School and make some upgrades at the Fairground Road intersection. The township received $77,549.64 from the state and must match $2,500.
Township Manager Stacey Kifolo, who provided the grant funding information, said both traffic projects are under budget by approximately a combined $116,000.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO