DANVILLE — The reconstruction of Bald Top Road should be completed by or before Nov. 3, said Mahoning Township chair Bill Lynn at Monday's supervisors meeting.
Also at the meeting, Lynn said the start date for the 2020 leaf pickup is Tuesday, Oct. 27. Pickup will be every Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The last pickup date will be Dec. 17.
The supervisors announced they are not endorsing Halloween trick-or-treating, but for those who go out, it will be Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m. Those interested in receiving trick-or-treaters are asked to turn on their porch lights.
— RICK DANDES