DANVILLE — Mahoning Township supervisors approved creating a detective position in the Mahoning Township Police department.
That person's core responsibility will be crime investigation, Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff said.
Dyroff explained that the individual would come from the current staff of patrolmen, and there would be no increase in salary. He said the rationale for the move was the fact that patrolmen take time to investigate cases, which takes time away from patrolling the township streets.
"That, after all, is a patrolman's core responsibility," he said.
Dyroff said two officers currently are interested in applying for the job, which would require additional training in investigative techniques, and testing. The detective position would take effect shortly after the New Year, Dyroff hoped.
"The incentive for the officer," he added, "is that the officer could make up his own schedule."
Dyroff emphasized that the reassigning of a current patrolman to the new position would not take away from the department's continuing mission to patrol the area 24/7.
Township engineer Drew Barton also reported that paving on Bald Top Road would commence today. "Trucks will be hauling asphalt all day," so people are being asked to be cautious in the area.