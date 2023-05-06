The Daily Item
There are a number of down-ballot races for township supervisors and borough councils across the Valley that will be contested in the May 16 primary where the winners will move onto boards due to a lack of general election challengers.
Montour County
In Anthony Township, three Republicans are running for a six-year term. Incumbent supervisor Gary Fogelman will face off with Leroy Black and Steven Goocey for one spot. There is no Democrat challenger in the fall.
In Derry Township, John Martz Sr. and incumbent Ryan Densberger square off on the Republican side for a six-year term. There is no Democrat challenger in the fall.
In Valley Township, two Republicans — Larry Blosky and Joshua Seidel — are running for one six-year spot as supervisor. No Democrats are on the ballot.
Northumberland County
In Zerbe Township, Democrats Adam Taeschner and Clayton Bartholomew will square off for a six-year term. There are no Republicans running.
In Mount Carmel Township, Republicans Joseph Lapotsky and Rich Mychak, the incumbent, meet for one six-year seat as supervisor. There are no Democrats running.
In Delaware Township, three Republicans — Andrew Hertzler, Gary Heater and Dave Smith, the incumbent — are in contention for one six-year term. No Democrats are running.
Two Republicans are running for one six-year seat in East Chillisquaque Township. Mark Young and Travis Monk will advance to the board with no Democrats running.
In Lower Mahanoey, Cyril Shaffer, Ricky Donald Spotts and Todd Schaffner are running on the Republican side. One of the three will win a six-year term. There are no Democrats on the ballot.
In Point Township, Republicans Clay Rowe, Earl Persing and Robert Recla are on the ballot without Democratic opposition. One of the three will win a six-year term.
In Riverside borough, five Republicans are running for three four-year terms. No Democrats are running. Todd Deroba, Brian Whitenight, Stephen Wagner, Barb Kriner and April Shuman are all on the ballot with three winning seats.
Two Republicans are in the running for one six-year term. Skyler Herb and Paula Ross-Greco will advance to the board with no Democrats on the ballot.
Snyder County
In Beaver Township, Republicans T. Darin Sheaffer and William Wagner are battling for a six-year term. No Democrats are running.
Two Republicans are vying for one six-year supervisor seat in Spring Township. Robert Thomas Sr. or Chad Fultz won’t face a challenge in the fall.
In Washington Township, Republicans Scott Swartzlander and Brian Farrell are running for one six-year seat. There are no Democrats on the ballot.
Union County
In Buffalo Township, two Republicans — Glenn Troup and Angela Kutruff Haines are seeking one six-year term as supervisor. There are no Democrats on the ballot.
In Hartley Township, Rodney Kline and Earl Bingman, both Republicans, are challenging for the six-year term up for grabs. No Democrats are on the ballot.
Two Republicans — Donald Shively and Karen Watters — are running for a six-year supervisor seat in Lewis Township. There are no Democrats running in the race.