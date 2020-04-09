NORTHUMBERLAND — Point Township supervisors will be holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday.
Residents who want to join the meeting are asked to call the township office at 570-473-3198 on Tuesday for the call-in number and instructions.
Updated: April 9, 2020 @ 11:02 pm
