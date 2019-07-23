SUNBURY — A Point Township man convicted in the 2014 overdose death of 9-year-old Korbin Rager will not have his case heard by the state Supreme Court.
The order came from the Middle District of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania was issued on Tuesday without any details. Victor Hare III and appeals attorney Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, requested the state Supreme Court to hear the appeal in February after a panel of judges from the Superior Court of Pennsylvania in November affirmed Hare's 25- to 50-year state prison sentence. The latest order from the Supreme Court came down on Tuesday.
"And now, this 23rd of July, 2019, the Petition for Allowance of Appeal is denied," the order read.
Hare was found guilty of providing a fatal overdose of Oxycodone to Korbin Rager in 2014.
Hare, 62, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands in Somerset, was convicted in April 2017 by a jury on six charges related to the overdose death of Korbin Rager and child endangerment of Korbin and his 13-year-old half-brother. Hare was convicted of four felony charges: one count of drug delivery resulting in death, one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of children; and two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.
"I am pleased with the court's decision," said Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
Ulmer declined to comment.
Hare, in his original filing, claimed that the Commonwealth presented insufficient evidence to support the conviction of four of six felony charges, and that the verdicts were against the weight of the evidence.
Matulewicz said Hare and Ulmer could file for motions to reconsider.