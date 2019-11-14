POINT TOWNSHIP — Traffic today on Route 147 under the CSVT River Bridge will be stopped and delayed while survey activities are performed on the bridge beams.
This work will require all traffic to be stopped under the bridge while surveyors are walking on the beams above Route 147. Motorists can expect delays of up to 10 minutes in each direction, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The survey work is expected to be completed today, but may need to extend into Friday.