ELYSBURG — Knoebels Amusement Park is America's favorite traditional amusement park for the seventh consecutive year, according to an annual survey from the National Amusement Park Historical Association (NAPHA).
The 33rd annual NAPHA Amusement Park and Attractions Survey, the oldest of its type, also named the Phoenix as favorite wood coaster for eight years running.
“While exchanging opinions about favorite amusement parks and rides is fun for enthusiasts,” noted NAPHA’s Survey Coordinator, Marlowe McClasky Futrell, “Parks also are interested in the survey findings, and many incorporate the results into their publicity materials.”
NAPHA members are typically experienced riders who have visited countless amusement parks and have ridden a diverse assortment of roller coasters and other rides. The average member has been to more than 110 different amusement parks and has ridden about 368 roller coasters.
Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California were named favorite theme parks, Busch Gardens Wlliamsburg in Virginia was named most beautiful park for the 29th consecutive year and Phantom's Revenge in West Mifflin's Kennywood was named favorite steel coaster.