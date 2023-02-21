LEWISBURG — In preparation for building a Union County Comprehensive plan, surveys were sent out to the public questioning their concerns and priorities. At Tuesday's Union County Commissioners' meeting the result of the survey was revealed by Community Planner Laurent Russell.
Responding to several survey questions, 1,233 county residents largely were concerned with "saving our farmlands" from development.
Breaking down where respondents to the survey lived, 39 percent lived in the suburbs, 37 percent in rural areas and 24 percent in towns.
Seventy-six percent of all respondents said county and local governments should work more closely together.
Other survey result were as follows:
Fifty-two percent of responders strongly opposed rural areas and farmland being converted to development.
Thirty-one percent of responders said solar development should be on rooftops. Second choice was in industrial areas.
A majority (64%) of respondents said internet access met their needs.
Among the top issues of concern were (in order of concern) loss of farmland, roads (traffic), public safety/crime, changing climate patterns and jobs.
Working with municipalities
The county will organize three public meetings, starting in April, on a date and venue yet to be decided. There will also be a concurrent virtual open house for anyone who is interested in the process but is uncomfortable going to a meeting in person.
"One of the things we are working on right now is working with each municipality and listening about what their top priorities are, and concerns they may have," Russell said. "We've been listening and taking notes, and implementing and taking notes for each municipality into the comprehensive plan."
"The virtual meetings will have the same content as those in-person meetings," Russell said.
In action items, commissioners approved a professional services agreement with county engineer Larson Design Group to move forward on a preliminary engineering task for the local bridge bundle project. Monies used will come from available ARP federal funds, said Commissioner Jeff Reber.