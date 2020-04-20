Susquehanna University's Kids' College has been canceled, said Kathy Irwin Lentz, program director.
The decision was made, Lentz said on Sunday, "after careful consideration, as hard as it is to imagine a summer without Kids' College."
Lentz said the decision was best, "considering the current circumstances we are all living with."
"I plan to return as director in 2021 and make our 15th anniversary a celebration to remember," Lentz said.
"We'll be back even stronger next year," said Wendy Hummel, Junior Writers' Workshop, head instructor.
"Stay positive and we'll back better and stronger next year!," added Elizabeth Pomykalski, instructor.
Meanwhile, Michelle Thomas, a parent, said she was sorry that this is the way things have to go, "but I expected the decision."
Plans have not yet unfolded for 2021.
"Kids' College has been successful," Lentz said. "Because it consistently offered stimulating, meaningful, student-oriented learning experiences that our participants love. I think parents recognize the well-organized, safe environment their children are in and especially appreciate the positive, caring energy the staff brings to their work. As a result, we've had a loyal following over the years with families returning annually."
Susquehanna University's Summer Camp is offered for students who have completed grades 2, 3, 4 and 5. This year's camp was scheduled for July 13-17.
Two Junior Writers' Workshops for young novelists are also canceled. Students in grades 3, 4, and 5, was scheduled for July 20-24. And students in grades 6, 7, and 8 would have had classes July 27-31