SELINSGROVE ∏ — “Operation Organ Donor,” a week-long campaign by Susquehanna University’s Paul Dannelley Chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), was awarded first place in a national campaign competition.
The award from the PRSSA recognizes the chapter for its “excellent research, creative tactics and impressive results” of the four-day campaign held in April at the SU campus.
The campaign involved both in-person and virtual students participating in games and activities, including an organ-donor themed trivia contest.
PRSSA students registered 70 new organ donors as a result of the campaign.
“Operation Organ Donor” also won first place in Pennsylvania as part of the Students Save Lives Gift of Life College Challenge. This is the second year in a row that Susquehanna has placed first in the state.
Alexis Martina, a senior and chapter president helped plan the event.
“It is an incredible accomplishment and I am so proud to have worked alongside everyone for this amazing campaign," said Martina.
“The Students Save Lives College Challenge has been such a great opportunity for our students,” said Linda Burkley, PRSSA faculty adviser. “Not only are they able to provide a wonderful service to our campus by raising awareness about an important issue, they are also learning firsthand how to develop public relations tactics and execute campaign strategies.”
PRSSA is a national organization that strives to enhance education, broaden professional networks and help launch careers after graduation. The Susquehanna University Chapter of the PRSSA was founded in 1992 and named in memory of the first faculty adviser.