SUNBURY — Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini will decide whether a defendant in an alleged accomplice in an attempted homicide case will be set free on nominal bail after a hearing Monday.
Reggie Houseal, 19, of Seventh Street, appeared by video Monday, while his public defender, Cory Leshner, was inside the courtroom asking Rosini to release Houseal because of a Rule 600 violation.
Rule 600 is a law that give defendants the opportunity to be released from jail if they aren't brought to trial in 180 days.
Sunbury police allege that in June, Houseal and three others were inside a black SUV that fired at least seven shots at a vehicle in which a relative of accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru was a passenger.
Uhuru has been charged with shooting to death Kareem Jakes, 30, inside the Penn Jersey Mart, on Fourth Street, on May 19, according to police.
Houseal is accused of two counts of an accomplice to attempted homicide, as well as several other felony charges, according to a criminal complaint.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen, the lead investigator in both cases, and Chief Brad Hare said they got a phone call from a resident in the 100 block of South Third Street on June 17 stating the man discovered a bullet hole in his vehicle. At the scene, police located seven spent brass casings, four .380 spent casings, and three 9mm spent casings, according to the complaint.
Officers also retrieved video surveillance, which showed a white vehicle at 10:07 p.m. on June 16, traveling on South Third Street and running the stop sign at South Third and Chestnut streets. A black SUV was seen traveling behind the vehicle and the video shows what appears to be a firearm muzzle flash coming from the black SUV, according to officers.
More video was obtained and reviewed. Police said they saw the vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed in the city. The black SUV was observed to be firing from the vehicle while both vehicles were traveling south on South Third Street.
Police were later notified by an individual that they were one of the people inside the white vehicle who believed they were the target of retaliation because of the relation to Uhuru, police said.
Rosini told Leshner said she had released Houseal in a separate case prior to the new charges and she warned him to stay out of trouble.
"I think I said don't do anything stupid and then (Houseal) got arrested for this," she said.
Rosini said she will review the motions made by Leshner and issue a ruling in the next few days.