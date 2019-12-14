SUNBURY — A summary trial for a suspended correctional officer at Northumberland County Jail is rescheduled until a later date, according to court documents.
Holly Olvany, 48, of Sunbury was scheduled to appear this month for a summary trial on one count of careless driving, but defense attorney Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, requested a delay because he would be unable to attend. A new date has not yet been selected.
County Detective Degg Stark reported that the district attorney's office was investigating on Feb. 4 an outbreak of alleged illegal drugs inside the new county jail in Coal Township. A K-9 from the Northumberland Montour County Drug Task Force focused on Olvany's locker and her vehicle. Investigators collected evidence from Olvany's locker, but she sped away in her vehicle when approached before law enforcement could stop her, Stark said.
In April, Shamokin District Judge John Gembic dismissed five of seven charges: misdemeanor charges of two counts of obstruction of the administration of law or other governmental function, one count of recklessly endangering another person, one count of disorderly conduct, and one summary count of reckless driving. The last misdemeanor count of using or possessing a urine test kit designed to mask the effects of drugs in urine was withdrawn in September by the District Attorney's office due to insufficient evidence.
