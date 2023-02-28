SELINSGROVE — Anthony McCall and Jack Hall sat on the floor in their Selinsgrove Elementary School second-grade classroom Monday and cracked each other up with silly questions they posed to Susquehanna University student Olivia Brandt.
“What’s your favorite lollipop?” Anthony asked as he and Jack broke out into fits of laughter.
The boys and their 19 classmates spent part of the afternoon celebrating Read Across America Week by reading books with members of the Susquehanna women’s basketball team.
Before Monday’s visit, the elementary students in teacher Aaron Ettinger’s class participated in a pen pal program with several of the athletes.
Ettinger, who serves as the assistant women’s basketball coach, said his young students were excited to meet the players on their own turf.
“It’s great for them to see athletes out in the community,” he said.
Brandt, a graduate student at SU and member of the basketball team, said she’s participated in the pen pal program a few times and enjoys interacting with the children.
“You get to meet new people and you get to write questions,” McCall said.
Turning serious for a moment, 7-year-old Jack said while it’s “fun to write to other people, it’s helping me with my writing.”
Gabby Holko, the head women’s basketball coach, said the program is an effective way to bring the elementary and university students together in a meaningful way.
“The elementary students look up to (the athletes) and the athletes gain a connection with the community,” said Holko.