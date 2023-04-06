Susquehanna’s University Choir has been named a semifinalist for the American Prize in choral performance, the only semifinalist in the college-university divisions from Pennsylvania.
"We are honored to have been selected as semifinalists for the American Prize competition,” said assistant professor of music and Susquehanna's director of choral activities Amy Voorhees. "The passion and discipline of our student musicians never ceases to inspire me and I’m very happy to see them recognized on this level."
The winner of the American Prize will be announced at a later date.
As director of choral activities, Voorhees conducts the 57-member University Choir as well as Chamber Singers. She has a doctorate from Michigan State University, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Drake University, Iowa, and a bachelor of music in vocal performance from Simpson College, Iowa.
Prior to earning her doctorate, Voorhees taught public school for 17 years.
The American Prize is a national series of contests in the performing arts designed to recognize and reward the best performing artists, directors, ensembles and composers in the United States at professional, college-university, community and high school levels, based on submitted recordings.
Susquehanna is a semifinalist along with ensembles from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.