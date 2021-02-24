SELINSGROVE — This summer's Susquehanna Kids' College has been canceled, said director Kathy Irwin Lentz in an email announcement on Monday.
"After careful consideration," Irwin said. The staff " has decided that it is best to wait until 2022 to bring back our summer experiences."
Susquehanna Kids' College is a series of day camps on the campus of Susquehanna University.
This is a huge disappointment to all of us, Lentz said, "as I’m sure it is to many of you but we feel it is the right decision at this time. There are still so many unknowns regarding the virus, the vaccines and all the variants and it’s our fear that we won’t be able to safely provide the kind of collaborative, hands on experience our participants have come to love.
"We look forward to coming together and celebrating meaningful learning when all this is behind us," she said. "Til then, we hope you’ll find other exciting ways to explore, learn, play, create and write in the spirit of Susquehanna University’s Kids’ College."
— RICK DANDES