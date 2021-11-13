SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green and Lehigh Carbon Community College Community College President Ann D. Bieber signed a transfer agreement that will offer Lehigh Carbon graduates guaranteed admission to Susquehanna University.
Students at Lehigh Carbon who submit a letter of intent to attend Susquehanna University prior to completing 30 transferable credit hours will have the following benefits:
Guaranteed admission into a bachelor’s degree program with third-year (junior) status at Susquehanna University upon completion of an Associate of Arts or an Associate of Science degree.
Eligibility for an academic scholarship from Susquehanna University of up to $32,000 per year based on their grade point average at Lehigh Carbon during the application phase.
Eligibility for an additional $5,000 scholarship from Susquehanna University per year if students are members of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society.