Susquehanna’s Quincy Haughton, center, tries to come up with a loose ball after knocking it away from Juniata’s Kyle Ruggery (3) during Wednesday’s game at O.W. Houts Gym in Selinsgrove.

 Robert Inglis/The Daily Item

Susquehanna University's men's basketball team, fresh off winning the Landmark Conference title, will take on Rowan in the opening round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Friday.

The River Hawks will meet Rowan (23-5) at Christopher Newport, the host site. Christopher Newport, 24-2 and ranked fourth in the country, meets Baruch (20-7) in its opener with the winners meeting in the second round on Saturday.

Susquehanna is 23-4 overall and winners of 13 in a row and 18 of its last 19. The River Hawks made the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2020.

