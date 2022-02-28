Susquehanna University's men's basketball team, fresh off winning the Landmark Conference title, will take on Rowan in the opening round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Friday.
The River Hawks will meet Rowan (23-5) at Christopher Newport, the host site. Christopher Newport, 24-2 and ranked fourth in the country, meets Baruch (20-7) in its opener with the winners meeting in the second round on Saturday.
Susquehanna is 23-4 overall and winners of 13 in a row and 18 of its last 19. The River Hawks made the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2020.
MBB ...looks like the News is we're heading to Virginia!!@Susquehanna_MBB— Susquehanna Athletics (@GOSusqU) February 28, 2022
will take on the Profs of Rowan University at 5 PM on Friday evening at Christopher Newport University! CNU and Baruch on the other side of the bracket.
Let's get it!#AllIn // #GoSU pic.twitter.com/thL7fMucDB