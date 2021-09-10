SELINSGROVE — A transfer agreement between Susquehanna University and Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will make it easier for for western Pennsylvania students to continue their education and earn a bachelor’s degree at the Selinsgrove school.
Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green and Penn Highlands Community College President Steve Nunez signed a transfer agreement that will offer Penn Highlands graduates guaranteed admission to Susquehanna.
It is the fourth transfer agreement SU has signed under Green’s leadership. Luzerne Community College and Harrisburg and Reading Area Community college’s have also inked a similar deal.
“There are few, if any, investments that have a greater impact on our nation and our economy than providing an affordable pathway to higher education for students of all socioeconomic backgrounds, and Susquehanna University has been identified among the top 10 percent of higher education institutions for return on investment,” Green said. “We are proud to provide our students with a high-quality, transformative education and look forward to ensuring a seamless transition for Penn Highlands’ graduates to complete their bachelor’s degree in preparation for a successful future.”
Students at Penn Highlands who submit a letter of intent to attend Susquehanna University prior to completing 30 transferable credit hours will have guaranteed admission into a bachelor’s degree program with third-year status at Susquehanna upon completion of an Associate of Arts or an Associate of Science degree.
They will also be eligible for financial scholarships.
“This collaboration with Susquehanna University paves the way for our students to have a positive experience and achieve success through the transfer of credits,” Nunez said. “Students will receive a top-notch education from two great institutions through this agreement.”