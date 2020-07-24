SELINSGROVE — Nicholas Clark, associate professor and chair of the Department of Political Science at Susquehanna University, was recently appointed to the American Political Science Association's (APSA) Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.
APSA is the largest association of political scientists and public policy experts in the world. "The task force was convened by the president of APSA to guide the organization in its response to COVID," Clark said on Thursday. The task force has put out four statements on COVID, including what universities should do about COVID, and what the government is doing and how government response might be improved."
APSA task forces seek to expand the public presence of political science by putting the best of political science research and knowledge at the service of critical issues that have major public policy implications. Task forces share with broader society what political scientists know about important trends and issues in areas of public concern.
There are 12 people on the task force, mostly from large research organizations and universities. Clark is the only representative on the task force from a small liberal arts college.