Susquehanna University ranks 80 out of 216 liberal arts college in U.S. News and World Report's for social mobility
The social mobility ranking measures the extent schools enrolled and graduated students who received federal Pell Grants.
Susquehanna was recently featured in a Chronicle of Higher Education article for raising enrollments of students from low-income households – one of only a few universities nationwide that delivered on the American Talent Initiative’s effort to enroll, by 2025, an additional 50,000 students from low-income households at colleges with high graduation rates.
Overall, Susquehanna ranked 117th out of the 223 universities included on the list.