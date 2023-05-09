SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University will offer a real estate major in fall 2023.
The real estate major is offered by Susquehanna’s AACSB-accredited Sigmund Weis School of Business. Students will take courses specializing in various areas of real estate, including law, strategy, finance and capital markets, and courses in taxation, professional sales, asset analysis and valuation, international business, government relations and negotiations.
"Through program coursework and guaranteed internships, students majoring in real estate will be positioned to make strategic decisions to advance their professional careers as a commercial real estate investor, developer or broker," said James Pomykalski, associate professor of finance and analytic.
Students will also be able to obtain Bloomberg certification for market data analysis. Real estate industry endorsements, such as the Urban Land Institute’s Foundations of Real Estate Certification and ARGUS Enterprise certification, will equip students with immediate professional credentials.
"Beyond professional credentials, Susquehanna’s real estate major will give students an advanced understanding of federal income tax principles, the laws that govern real estate transactions and international business considerations, all of which will be guided by faculty who have both extensive scholarly and industry experience," said Pomykalski.