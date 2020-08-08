SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University on Thursday was awarded a $261,888 U.S. Department of Education TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) grant that will provide students with opportunities for academic development. The SSS grant is one of eight U.S. Department of Education’s Federal TRIO Programs designed to help students build a successful and meaningful post-secondary education.
Jonathan D. Green, president of Susquehanna University, highlighted the importance of the TRIO program for student development and said “This award will make that transformative education a reality for many more deserving students. The TRIO program at Susquehanna University will enhance academic supports for eligible students as they prepare for careers and graduate programs.”