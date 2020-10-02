SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University is hosting a virtual panel of Valley interfaith leaders at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
Panelists are: Rabbi Nina H. Mandel, Congregation Beth El, Sunbury; Rev. Rich Fangmann, Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury; Ann Keeler Evans, minister, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley; Sonia Ammar, Sunbury Together of Northumberland County; and Culture and Religion Alliance of Montour and Columbia Counties.
University Chaplain Scott Kershner will be the moderator.
“Despite narratives of cultural polarization all around us, a diverse group of religious leaders in Sunbury are working cooperatively to build bridges of understanding and make our communities better for everyone,” Kershner said. “Meet these leaders, be inspired by their stories, and learn why they feel compelled by their respective faith traditions to do this important work.”
Interested parties can register for the online meeting by visiting sualum.com, clicking on the View All Events button, then clicking on the Community Interfaith Dialogue event listing.
— THE DAILY ITEM