SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University is ranked among the top 30 percent of U.S. liberal arts universities for social mobility, according to Washington Monthly.
The government and politics publication places Susquehanna 64th nationwide for social mobility, or the ability to improve socioeconomic status.
Among 215 national liberal arts universities, Susquehanna ranks 81st overall.
Additionally, the publication’s 2021 Best Bang for the Buck ranking places Susquehanna within the top 29 percent of colleges in the Northeast. The Best Bang for the Buck ranking recognizes colleges that are doing the best job of helping students from lower- and middle-income households attain marketable degrees at affordable prices.
In describing itself as “a different kind of college ranking,” the bimonthly nonprofit magazine’s College Guide and Rankings “measure what colleges do for their country” based on their contribution to the public good in three broad categories.