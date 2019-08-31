SUNBURY — The sound of barking dogs greeted a small group of college students from Susquehanna University on Saturday afternoon.
The 12 students, mostly freshman, at Mostly Mutts outside Sunbury were part of 624 first-year students involved in SU G.I.V.E. (Susquehanna University: Get Into Volunteer Experiences). During move-in weekend each year, the incoming class volunteers at dozens of sites across Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties. This year, the students volunteered at 41 sites.
"Service is always important, not just going to a dog kennel, but anywhere," said team leader Khaela Harrod, 19, a sophomore from Baltimore. "Going to Susquehanna University in the small city of Selinsgrove, it's always good to give back to your community. You do have such an influence on them."
Mostly Mutts Inc. is a volunteer non-profit organization whose mission is to rescue, provide sanctuary, and re-home abandoned, stray and neglected dogs, and educate the public on the welfare, care and rights of animals. The students were tasked with walking some of the more friendly dogs and helping with daily chores.
"It's great to spend time with the dogs, and help out," said freshman Haley Bower, 18, of Millville. "This is a fun way to meet new people."
Cheryl Hill, the owner who started Mostly Mutts in 1988, said the students are always welcome at the no-kill shelter.
"I really appreciate it," said Hill. "Even if they're here a short period of time, they're doing things that we can't do or have time to do. I like to give them experiences of helping the dogs and helping the shelter itself. It works out for everybody."
The students on Saturday went to farms, nursing homes, day cares, homeless shelters, food pantries and other organizations. At Haven Ministries in Sunbury, the students helped organize the food pantry and break down boxes. Haven Ministries is a non-profit organization that provides food and shelter for a large number of families with children.
"We get to go out in different locations in the local area and meet people we wouldn't usually get to meet by attending our schools," said team leader Caroline King, 20, a junior from Rhode Island. "We get to help them in big or small ways depending on what they ask us to do."
The program allows the students to get to know each other and serve the community at the same time, she said.
"That is the most true way that you can see how a person is — when they're put into a situation when they have to work or do something a little uncomfortable at times," said King.