NORTHUMBERLAND — Former Susquehanna University professor and Nottingham Villiage resident Bob Geise invited nurses to listen as a group from the Susquehanna Valley Chorale sang Christmas Songs in the streets on Saturday.
Organizer of the small event, Flora Eyster, said she wanted to give some Christmas joy to the area.
"I wanted to bring some sunlight to the darkness," she said. "We wanted to just have a small gathering and bring some Christmas cheer."
And that she did, as Geise, who taught at Susquehanna University for many years, according to Eyster, stood by a window and smiled with a huge grin.
"This is awesome to go and do," 11-year Ben Crane, of Danville, said. "I am happy we are able to come out and do this for people."
Each singer wore a mask and for Brian Crane, he was proud of his sons, Ben and Owen, 14.
"To be able to come out and make people smile is great," Brian Crane said. "We are just happy to be able to do it."
Eyster said for some people Christmas songs bring back memories.
"It's amazing what Christmas music will do," she said. "This is a bright light of holiday music in a dark time."
Singer Adam Dietz, of Middleburg, agreed.
"It's so great to see people smile," he said. "This is definitely something we looked forward to doing."
Eyster said she wanted to keep the singing to only a few places as she didn't want to get large groups coming out. Each house got around 15 minutes of singing.
For Geise, he stood by the window, waved to the group and explained to the nurses inside they needed to listen to the music.
"It's something I will remember doing," Owen Crane said. "I am happy I got the chance to be here."