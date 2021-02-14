LEWISBURG — More than 200 residents in Valley nursing facilities will get a surprise today for Valentine's Day.
The Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society organized a project to send personalized Valentine’s greetings that aim to bring cheer and lift the spirits of senior citizens in the area. The project, which was coordinated by SVES’s Sunday Ethical Education for Kids program (SEEK) and committee chair Jessi Almstead, had handmade valentines pouring in with messages of loving kindness.
"I was very pleasantly surprised," said Almstead about the response of 75 people and families. "We've never done anything like this before. People were so generous and reached out. They were happy and thankful to do it. It's such a caring community we live in."
SEEK is a committee that comes up with service projects for children and allows them ways of getting involved in ethical learning. The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented SEEK and SVES, as well as many other organizations, from in-person meetings and projects, she said.
"We wanted a low-pressure service project that was accessible to young people and a way for families to get involved," said Almstead.
Three children's books were prepared so children and parents could watch before the project, which set the tone of kindness and giving. Union County parents and children as well as groups such as the Lewisburg Cub Scouts and an art teacher's students were eager to get involved, she said.
The cards were delivered to Nottingham Village in Northumberland, Rolling Hills in Millmont, ManorCare in Sunbury, and Penn Manor in Selinsgrove. Each card was personalized and delivered to a specific individual.
Ramona Fruja, of Lewisburg, said she and her son, David Amthor, 8, made seven cards. She heard about the project through David's cub scout troop.
"We always try to find opportunities to participate in the community, especially in times like now," said Fruja. "We think about isolation of seniors a lot. It's a nice way for kids to reach out and care for another person, and to learn the joy of doing that. It's a small thing, but we hope they can grow up with the idea."
David enjoyed making the cards, she said.
"He is starting to understand the importance of doing something for another person," she said.
Cathleen Adams, of Lewisburg, said she and her children, Willa Blum, 6, and Fletcher Blum, 3, made at least 20 cards. They had a great time creating it and practicing letters, spelling and writing, she said.
"We thought it was a nice opportunity to share a little love in this long, cold winter where a lot of people aren't making connections," said Adams. "We can connect to others through art and creativity and bring a little joy to the folks in the nursing homes and to ourselves."
Pattie Arduini, the SVES President, said many older residents have had little connection to family during the pandemic.
"Valentine's Day is the season of love and caring," she said. "It's nice that they will receive a special little something that will hopefully bring a little glimmer to them."
She added, “With visiting and socializing drastically restricted, the emotional toll on nursing home residents has been devastating. A loving message for Valentine’s Day is a small way to show that we are thinking of them through this difficult and lonely time."
Almstead is also piloting a Black History Month reading series for kids on Facebook Live every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in February. SVEC are also planning to reintroduce the ethics education program to children in September at the Donald L. Heiter Community Center in Lewisburg.