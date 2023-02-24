SUNBURY — Susquehanna Valley United Way (SVUW) announced the Fourth Annual Kindness Campaign sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital (evanhospital.com). Kindness Nominations opened on Feb. 14.March 1 kicks off a monthlong campaign of kindness with activities, challenges, events and volunteer opportunities.
The Kindness Campaign started as a weeklong event in 2020 as part of United Way’s Youth Mental Health initiative to bring awareness to anti-bullying and youth mental health.
Today, it is a yearlong celebration of kindness throughout the schools and communities of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. This year's themes are: Celebrating Differences, Be Kind to Yourself, Be Kind to Your Peers and Co-Workers, Be Kind to Your Community, and Be Kind throughout the Year.
During March, community members are encouraged to follow @SusquehannaValleyUW on social media or visit svuw.org/bekind for weekly kindness challenges, activities, stories, events and more. Some challenges include: starting a gratitude journal, offering help to a friend or family member in need, creating a Certificate of Appreciation for a teacher or mentor, or volunteering at a local nonprofit. Participants can share how they got involved on social media with the hashtag #BeKind2023 and by tagging @SusquehannaValleyUW.
The United Way and Evangelical Community Hospital are seeking nominations of people in the community who have performed an act of kindness.
Weekly winners will be chosen throughout March and announced on Friday each week on radio station 94KX (94.1 WQKX). Prizes for the winners include gift cards to local small businesses and Be Kind. merchandise. Kindness nominations are open now and can be submitted online at svuw.org/bekindnominations through March 14. Be Kind. merchandise such as T-shirts, mugs and totes are also available for purchase at svuw.org/bekind.
As part of the Kindness Campaign, the United Way will distribute copies of "Bucket Filling from A to Z: The Key to Being Happy," by Carol McCloud and Caryn Butzke. This award-winning book uses the letters of the alphabet to show the many, simple ways that they can fill buckets and fill their own buckets in return. Kendra Aucker, CEO of Evangelical Hospital and campaign sponsor, will record a reading of this book that will be distributed to local schools, libraries, afterschool programs and other organizations to share the message of kindness with children throughout the Susquehanna Valley region. In addition, United Way’s Elementary Toolkit, which can be found at svuw.org/bekind, has handouts and suggested activities related to the book theme.
“The campaign will focus on kindness by spreading positivity and giving back to the community,” said Adrienne Mael, president/CEO of Susquehanna Valley United Way. “Nonprofit organizations across the Susquehanna Valley will be featured in hopes of connecting people who are interested in volunteering to the organizations that could use their help.”
For more information, visit svuw.org/volunteer.