Students were dismissed early from Mount Carmel Area School District after officials found a threatening message in a locker room at the junior/senior high school.
A message with a specific threat to the junior/senior high school was found on a bulletin board and the boys' locker room, Mount Carmel Township officer Brian Carnuccio said.
"Law enforcement was immediately contacted, the immediate area was swept, and nothing was found," said a message on the district's Facebook page. "As a precaution, we are dismissing all students and staff as soon as the buses arrive so we can do a comprehensive sweep of both buildings. The Jr.-Sr. High School will dismiss first, then elementary school. Elementary student buses will depart from the school at approximately 1:15. The elementary school is being dismissed only as a precaution.
"We are confident that there is no immediate threat to any students or staff, and thank you for your patience and support," the district wrote.
A state police K-9 unit completed a sweep of the school in the afternoon and told district officials it was "safe to resume normal activity, according to Carnuccio.
Carnuccio said a student saw the message and reported it to a teacher, who contacted the principal and police.