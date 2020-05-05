SUNBURY — Congregation Beth El and Sunbury Together will be handing out bags of pantry staples, as well as a homemade, packaged meals with pasta, bread and a brownie this Wednesday, starting at 10:30 a.m. — while supplies last.
These will be minimal contact distributions. The organizers ask that you please wear a mask and observe appropriate social distancing when you come.
Weather permitting, the set up will be at the back entryway to the synagogue, 249 Arch St. Sunbury.
All are welcome, said Rabbi Nina Mandel, of Congregation Beth El.
